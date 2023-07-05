Glen Jorde

Glen Irving Jorde, 75, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Northwood Evangelical Lutheran Church in Northwood. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Glen Irving Jorde was born on January 13, 1948, to Olaf and Eileen (Aarestad) Jorde, in Moorhead, MN. He was raised in Northwood, ND and he graduated from Northwood High School in 1965. Glen enjoyed football and wrestling. He was known to his friends by the nickname “Moose”.

He attended NDSU earning a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree in 1970. Glen was involved with ROTC and a member of the Kappa Psi fraternity. He was also a member of the army reserves.

On June 13, 1970, Glen was united in marriage to Marlys Swartz at Grafton Lutheran Church in Grafton, ND. They made their home together in Devils Lake, ND. Glen and Marlys share one daughter together, Lynn (Jorde) Saalfeld.

Glen was united in marriage to Trudy Ellen on June 18, 1982, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Devils Lake. Through this union, he gained a stepdaughter, Crystal Smeltzer, whom he adored.

He was a pharmacist and businessman in Devils Lake, ND for over 50 years. Glen worked at Ramsey Drug, then later the Clinic Pharmacy; he retired from Pharmacy in recent years. He owned and operated Lake Region Coin and Currency. Glen was a member of the American Numismatic Association, Professional Currency Dealers Association, the Elks, and numerous other organizations.

Glen had extensive knowledge of United States rare coins and collectibles. He will be remembered for being kind, generous, fair, having a wonderful sense of humor, and his great laugh.

He is survived by his daughters, Lynn (Jorde) Saalfeld, and Crystal Smeltzer; 1 sister, Myrna (Phil) McDougald; 1 brother, Elton (Keren) Jorde; 2 nieces, 2 nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Lake Region Heritage Center, 502 4th Street NE, Devils Lake, ND 58301. Arrangements made with Bilden-Askew Funeral Home, Northwood, ND.