Gerald F. Breyer

Gerald Francis Breyer passed away peacefully in his home, April 25, 2023. He was born October 12, 1938 in Wales, North Dakota to Edward John and Mary Ann (Fetch) Breyer. He was the eleventh child born to Edward and Mary Ann. He lost his parents at a young age and his two sisters (Mary Lou Martin and Margaret Olson) raised him until he graduated high school (St. Mary’s Academy in Devils Lake, ND). Jerry attended the University of North Dakota and he was a Phi Delta Theta and gained the nickname Jerry “The Foot” Breyer. He graduated from UND in 1960 with a BSBA Marketing Degree. He commenced in the Army as a 2nd Lieutenantand when he was discharged in 1972, he was at a Captain Rank. He went on to work for Phillips Petroleum Company in Minneapolis, MN. It was at this time he met and married Judith Jane Sievers (Spirit Lake, IA). While living in Minneapolis, MN they had their first child. They moved to Fergus Falls, MN and had two more children. In 1969 they moved to Grand Forks, ND and started Breyer Oil Company. Their family was completed with the birth of two more children. In 1970 Jerry started in the fireworks business. Jerry later built this up into a big corporation and became known as “Generous Jerry” across the midwest. In the spring of 1978 Jerry received The Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. He considered this his greatest life achievement. His joy and passion was to share the message of Jesus and make sure everyone was saved. In 1982 Jerry started the Gold Silver Exchange (to present). Jerry’s passions included a love for all animals (especially dogs). He loved the outdoors and fishing. Jerry was very active in Christian conservative political outreach. He loved watching children excel in sports, especially hockey. Jerry and Judy enjoyed going to UND hockey and basketball games and traveling when they were younger. More recently, they enjoyed their time at their lake home with family. Jerry became a Gideon and loved to pass out Bibles. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and ten brothers and sisters: Joe, Cecelia, Richard, Louis, Margaret (Olson), Mary Lou (Martin), Eddie, and James. Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy, and five children - Jeff (Charlene), Bartlett.TN; Jane, Grand Forks, ND; John (Cathy), Minnetrista, MN; Jason (Sonya), Blaine, MN; James, Chandler, AZ; 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation at Norman Funeral Home, 2950 S Washington St, Grand Forks, ND Monday, May 1 at 7 pm. Service will be held at Gospel Outreach Ministries Church, 2787 S. 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201 on Tuesday, May 2 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in honor of Gerald F. Breyer (aka Generous Jerry) to www.gocogic.org/give.