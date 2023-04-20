Gerald D. “Jerry” Flom, 84, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Altru Hospital, Grand Forks.

Gerald Dean Flom, the son of Nels and Violet (Anderson) Flom was born on February 3, 1939 at Langdon, North Dakota. Jerry grew up and attended schools in the Langdon area and graduated from Oak Grove High School in Fargo, North Dakota. He served in the North Dakota Air Guard. Jerry married Kay Nelson on October 24, 1959 in Fargo. Jerry was employed in sales by Fargo Glass and Paint, first in Fargo, and later continued his position in Grand Forks, until he retired from the company in 2005.

Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to the lake. He was an avid fan of UND sports, especially hockey and football, and the Minnesota Vikings.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Kay, Grand Forks; his children, Tim (Shelly) Flom, of Las Vegas, NV, and their children, Alexis Flom and Brandon Flom; Cindy (Scott) Meland, of Grand Forks, and their children, Michaela (Alec) Hepper and son, Harrison Hepper, McKenzie Meland, and Brady Meland; and Chad Flom, Grand Forks; Sherrie Johnson, Apple Valley, MN, she is a dear friend of the family who was like a daughter to Jerry; a brother, Neil (Susan) Flom, Detroit Lakes, MN; brother-in-law, Rod Stave, Hillsboro, OR; sister-in-law, Idell Flom, West Fargo, ND; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Joyce Stave, a brother, Wayne Flom, and a son, Scott Flom.

Funeral Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Calvary Lutheran Church, Grand Forks. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the church. A reception in the church fellowship hall will follow the service. Interment will be in Memorial Park North Cemetery, Grand Forks. Memorials are preferred to Calvary Lutheran Church and Maple View Memory Care. An online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com