Georgia Ann Smedstad, 81, of Florence, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her home on March 20, 2023. She was born on January 2, 1942, to George and Marceline Perkins in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, William and Maryal. She is survived by her loving husband, John, whom she married in 1963. She also leaves behind her three sons whom she adored, David (Augie), Jeff (Suzie), and Scott (Kristin). She was incredibly proud of them and their accomplishments. So proud, in fact, her custom license plate read SONS X 3. Georgia loved sports, especially golfing with her boys and John. Georgia was one of a kind and will be truly missed by her friends and family. She was laid to rest on March 24, 2023 in Queen Creek, Arizona.