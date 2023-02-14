George Willis Hurtt, age 86 of Hoople, North Dakota passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the First Care Health Center of Park River with his family at his side.

He was born the son of Hamilton, Sr. and Olga (Paulson) Hurtt on February 22, 1936, in rural Hoople, ND. He received his education in Hoople and served in the Army National Guard for six years. He married his forever sweetheart, Ellen Novak, on June 22, 1957, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Park River.

Farming was his true passion. He farmed with his brothers, Hamilton, Jr. and Dean, until 1992 when he and his son, Tim, formed T&G Farms. In his retirement years, he helped with field work and took pride in keeping the farm roadsides neatly mowed. He was an active member of Park Center Lutheran Church. He enjoyed weather watching, country music, Ford cars and old tractors. He loved the Arizona sunshine where he and Ellen spent many winters.

George’s greatest joy was his family. He was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandkids and rarely said no to anything they asked of him. This included eating ice cream, playing ball, picking apples and golf cart rides through the woods

He will be dearly missed by his children: Tim (Naomi) of Hoople; Sandy Hurtt of Hoople; Mary (Ward) Eagleson of Grand Forks; his grandchildren: David (Kierstin) Hurtt, Kirsten (Josh) Lien, Philip Hurtt, Wyatt and Will Eagleson and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Hamilton, Jr. (Marian) Hurtt and Dean (Bev) Hurtt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen; his parents; brothers, John and Lowell, Sr. and sister, Marion Tisdale.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Lutheran Church, Hoople, ND. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Park Center Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hoople, ND, in the spring. The family prefers memorials be sent to First Care Health Center in Park River, ND.

An online guestbook is available at www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com

The Tollefson Funeral Home of Park River is in charge of the arrangements.