Jan. 2, 1924 - April 24, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - George A. Gladue, 99, Grand Forks, N.D., died Monday, April 24, in Valley Senior Living on Columbia.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, May 1, at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks. Burial will be in Neche, N.D.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.