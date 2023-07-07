Gene Swanson, age 94, of Larimore, ND, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Larimore Good Samaritan Center in Larimore, ND.

Gene was born in Valley Springs, Arkansas on October 30, 1928 to Earnest and Ethel Marie Edwards. At a young age, she moved to Larimore with her family. Following her mother’s marriage to Elmer Benson, Gene made many memories with her stepsiblings. She met and married Albert Swanson on September 9th, 1950. The couple made their home in Larimore, where they raised their three children. Gene worked alongside Albert in the couple’s business, Swanson Construction.

Throughout her years in Larimore, Gene was an active participant in the community. She was a den mother for local scouting programs, participated in many bowling leagues, was a long-time member of Larimore City Counsel, and enjoyed being a member of the Larimore Museum Board.

She is survived by her children, Ron (Michelle) Swanson of Larimore, Connie (David) Nelson of Grand Forks, and Brad (Kylie) Swanson of Larimore; grandchildren Rochelle (Neal) Ray, Shaun Swanson, Amber (Tanner) Norton, Kari (Anthony) Olson, Brenna (Jacob) Pladson, and Jordan Swanson; great-grandchildren Anneliese and Philip Ray, David and Danny Norton, and Khloe Olson; niece Linda Nale; and nephews Rodney Kvasager and Ronald Ovind.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Swanson; brother, JC (Joanne) Edwards; uncle, Berry Edwards; and sister-in-law Marie (Harry) Kvasager.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on July 14th, 2023, at Bakke Funeral Home in Larimore, ND. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment following the service at Bellevue Cemetery, Larimore, ND.

