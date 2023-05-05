Gene A. Olson

Gene Olson, 76, of Oslo, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Altru Hospital of Grand Forks.

Gene Allen Olson was born September 24, 1946 in Grand Forks, ND to Oliver and Clara (Kolberg) Olson. He grew up on the family farm in rural Oslo and graduated from Alvarado High School in 1965. After graduating, he attended UND finished his education at Akers Business College. On June 18, 1966, Gene married his high school sweetheart, Pam Farder at Kongsvinger Lutheran Church of Oslo. They made their home in Oslo where they raised their two sons, Darren and Chad. Geno, as he was known to many was a salesman, which suited him well because of his love and gift for visiting with people. He worked for Firestone for many years until restructuring forced him to retire. Because Gene still loved to be out visiting with people, he then began working at Cenex in Oslo. For more than 50 years, Gene and Pam loved spending time at the Northwest Angel at Lake of the Woods. Despite battling cancer since 2006, Gene loved being with people and his four-legged buddy Tiller.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of nearly 57 years, Pam Olson of Oslo; son Chad (Lynne) of Oslo; grandchildren Collin Olson of Oslo, Trevor Olson of East Grand Forks, and Lexi Olson of Thompson; brother Harlan (Joan) Olson of Hilton Head, SC; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Clara Olson, son Darren Olson, and brothers Lester, Glen, and Norman Olson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of the Red River Valley.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Service will be live-streamed on Gene’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: One hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Kongsvinger Lutheran Cemetery, rural Oslo, MN

