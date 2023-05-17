Gayle M. Saunders, age 71, of Grand Forks and formerly of Doyon, ND and Battle Lake, MN died Monday, May 15, 2023.

Gayle Marie was born May 30, 1951 to Richard and Marjorie Saunders. She attended school in Doyon, ND and graduated from Lakota High School. She then attended the University of North Dakota where she earned a degree in education. She first taught in Grand Forks and Emerado, and later in Crary and Devils Lake, ND.

Gayle married Keith Burt in 1972. They originally made their home in Grand Forks before moving to Doyon, ND to farm and raise their three children. In 2003, Gayle married Larry Belmont of Henning, MN and moved to Minnesota where she resided until 2021, when she returned to North Dakota.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Doyon always held a special place in Gayle’s heart. She visited the church whenever she could and made it a priority throughout her life to visit the Bethlehem Cemetery each Memorial Day and place flowers at the grave of her father.

Besides being an avid gardener, Gayle was well known as a proficient and passionate quilter. Many people benefited from this skill by receiving elaborate handmade gifts, meticulously stitched in beautiful patterns and colors. She also enjoyed travel, and had the opportunity to visit and experience the culture of many different countries. However, Gayle always felt the most treasured times in her life were when she was with her children and grandchildren.

Gayle is survived by her son, Richard Burt and his wife Brook of Woodbury, MN; daughter, Alison and her husband Daniel Barnes of Cary, NC; and son, Evan Burt of Brocket, ND; in addition to nine grandchildren: Isabel and Hunter Burt; Reagan, Evangeline, Grace, and Lucy Barnes; and Owen, Luke, and Jack Burt.

The Funeral Service for Gayle will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Doyon, ND, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery, rural Doyon. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday for one hour prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Doyon, ND. The Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com