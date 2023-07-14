Gary Wayne Boushey, age 79 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, with his loving wife Linda at his side at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN.

Gary was born on January 3, 1944, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Lawrence and Corrine (Lageson) Boushey. Gary grew up in East Grand Forks, attended Sacred Heart School and graduated with the Class of 1963. He farmed for a short time in rural East Grand Forks, MN, and worked for Frito-Lay for 37 years, where he partnered closely with potato farmers. On August 2, 1968, he was united in marriage to Linda Innes at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Gary and Linda would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year.

Gary was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He met his wife, Linda, at 21 years old and shared a love story that spanned 58 beautiful years. Their shared love and devotion of raising their five children was at the root of their marriage. Once the kids had grown, they enjoyed their retirement years spending the winters in Lake Havasu City where they hosted many visitors. Gary had many fond memories of family trips with the most recent trip to Norway with his kids. His grandchildren were his whole world and he loved spending time fishing, shooting clays, teaching them how to drive, swimming at the farm and watching them play sports. He welcomed his two youngest grandchildren this spring and was overjoyed as he loved babies! Gary was full of pride when he spoke about his children and grandchildren. Gary loved living on the farm near his childhood home as it held a special place for him to raise his family. He enjoyed planting his garden and watching it grow. Gary was always on the move visiting family and friends. His many friends and family brought him so much joy and he loved playing cards, taking motorcycle rides and fishing whenever he got the chance.

Finally, it was Gary’s faith that inspires us most as he was a true servant of the Lord. His conviction to his faith was evident to all those who met him as you could feel it in his spirit. Gary always knew to put the Lord first and from that life would be blessed. Gary certainly had a blessed life, and we are all blessed to have shared it with him. God bless you dad and may the good Lord now bring you peace. We will all join you one day in heaven as you meet us with your beautiful baby blue eyes and smiling while you greet us.

Gary’s legacy will be treasured by our family. He is survived by his devoted wife Linda of East Grand Forks, MN; loving children, Jerrod (Wendi) Boushey of Prosper, TX, Heather (Dennis) Doty of Hastings, MN, Heidi (Spencer) Frothinger of Savage, MN, Holly (Nick) Caza of Shakopee, MN and Hailey (Anthony) Vergatos of Denver, CO; His grandchildren, Alexa, Cooper, Brody, Makenna, Logan, Hudson, Ava, Wyatt, Olivia, Theo and Dorothy.

Gary is also survived by his cherished siblings: Lotus Scheving of East Grand Forks, MN, LaVonne Metcalf of Sauk Center, MN, Marlyce Dalquest of East Grand Forks, MN, Roger (Rita) Boushey of Eldorado Hills, CA, Sister Nancy Boushey of Rio Grande City, TX, Dianne McMenamy of Lakeville, MN, and Danny Boushey of Pinole, CA. Additionally, his many nieces and nephews will deeply miss him as well as his many friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Justin Boushey, and infant brother Delisle Boushey.

Visitation Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 10-11 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” Gandhi

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN