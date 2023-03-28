Dec. 23, 1950 - March 25, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Gary N. Nelson, 72, Grand Forks, N.D., died Saturday, March 25, in his home.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 30, at the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Forks. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 157, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3817, the North Dakota Army National Guard, and the honor guard of Firefighters of the City of Grand Forks Fire Department. Interment will be in the spring in Memorial Park South in Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Norman Funeral Home.