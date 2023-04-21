Gary E. Miller, 74, of Grand Ridge, IL passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.

Private services will be held by the family. Duffy Baier Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements. Gary was born on August 13, 1948, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the son of Walter and Adeline (Mayers) Miller. He married Deborah Babcock of Marseilles. She survives in Grand Ridge, IL. He is also survived by his children, Gary (Samantha) Miller and Jody (Likolehua Hussey) Miller; grandchildren, Adrian (Emily) Grieves, Skyler (Jakob Price) Orion, and Tristan Balconi; sisters, Darlyne Hegg, Judith (LeRoy) Sondrol, Sharon (John) Fortin, Cynthia (Pat) Duppong, and Rebecca (Randy) Bohlman; brother, Richard (Bertha) Miller; and brother-in-law Tom Osowski. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Maryiln Sorbo, Maxine Olson, Jeannette Larson, Deborah Osowski; brothers, Robert Miller, David Miller, Dennis Miller; and brothers-in-law, Ronald Hegg Dale Sorbo, Dennis Olson and Roger Larson. Gary graduated from Thompson High School in Thompson, North Dakota. He retired as a maintenance foreman from PCS Phosphate in Marseilles. He enjoyed playing baseball, horseshoes, and metal detecting. He and his wife were in bowling leagues at the Bowl Rite Lanes in Marseilles for several years. Gary was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears and enjoyed cheering them on and shouting advice at the TV. He was very interested in Civil War History, loved fishing and watching old westerns. He liked to garden and supported the Arbor Day Foundation. He was always handy and able to fix things. His family could always rely on him as a rock of support and he will be dearly missed. Donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.