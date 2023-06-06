Gary Cecil Bergman, 68, of Grand Forks, ND died Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Gary Bergman was born October 12, 1954 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Cecil and Ruth (Bartlette) Bergman. He grew up in the Grand Forks area and graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1972. He married Charlene Gill in Fargo, ND on April 7, 1979. He worked for Sears in Grand Forks, and Eide Motors of Grand Forks. He then drove truck for TranSystems retiring in 2021. He married Ellen Olson in Grand Forks, ND on May 30, 2016.

He is survived by his wife Ellen of Grand Forks, children, Nicole Foster, Jessica (Bryan) Jackson of La Grange, NC, Eric (Lindsay) Bergman of Savage, MN, and Brett (Stephanie) Bergman of Morton, IL, 16 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, many nieces, nephews and cousins, siblings, Terry Bergman of Grand Forks, ND, Steven (Linda) Bergman of Gordonville, PA, Cheryl (Rob) Sheppard of Grand Forks, Julie (Scott) Swangler of Grand Forks and Robert Stallmo of Grand Forks, ND. He is preceded in death by his parents and ex-wife Deb Barnes.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are requested.

Services: 1:00 PM, Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 1 hour before services at the funeral home.

Inurnment: Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

