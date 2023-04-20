Gail Swanson, 84, Grand Forks, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Altru Hospital.

Gail was born July 20, 1938, in Rugby ND to Arthur and Arline (Olson) Getzlaff.

She was raised on a farm near Willow City, ND and graduated from Willow City High School in 1956.

Gail married Andrew Swanson July 3, 1960 in Bethany Lutheran Church in Rugby. During their marriage they lived in Lawton, Mayville, Rugby, Minot and Grand Forks. They became parents of two children, Michael and Kristi, and grandparents of James.

Gail received a Standard Teaching Certificate from Minot State University in 1958, and a B.S. Education from the University of North Dakota in 1973. She also attended Mayville State University. She taught first grade in Rugby, ND 1958-61; was employed at the Pierce County Tribune, Rugby, 1974-1977, and was secretary at Viking School, Grand Forks for 17 years.

Gail enjoyed over 35 special years at their lake home on Maple Lake, Mentor, MN. She volunteered for several years at the Altru Hospital Gift Shop. She was a loyal fan of UND football, basketball, and hockey, and also enjoyed traveling on bus tours and having coffee and conversations with friends.

Gail is survived by her husband, Andy; son, Michael (Mary) Swanson, Grand Forks; grandson, James Swanson, Grand Forks; son-in-law, Gary Christianson, East Grand Forks MN; step-grandchildren, Breah Christianson and Kurt Christianson; sister, Grace Neadow, Salem, OR; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristi Christianson in 2005, her parents, brothers, Raymond Getzlaff and LeeRoy Getzlaff, and infant siblings Duane, Beverly and Beryl Getzlaff.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Grand Forks.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the start of the service.

Burial will be held at Memorial Park North Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Calvary Lutheran Church roof project, Calvary Lutheran Church Foundation, Grand Forks Senior Center, or a charity of your choice.

