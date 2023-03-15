Frederick Byron

Frederick Dalton Byron passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at his home in Anchorage, Alaska. He was born in Grafton, ND on March 25, 1944 to Sigurjon (John) and Hope (Indridason) Byron. He attended school in Mountain, ND and graduated from Edinburg High School in 1962. He attended Mayville State College and Wahpeton State School of Science until his father passed away unexpectedly in 1966. He then enlisted in the Air Force and married Juanita Garfield on October 8, 1966. While in the service he spent time in Italy, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and several US bases. He and Juanita had four children, Gwen, Fred Jr. “Sonny”, Melissa all from Anchorage and Trixie from McDermitt, NV. He retired from the military in Anchorage, AK after 22 years of service. He continued working for civilian contractors in communications until his full retirement.

Fred is survived by his wife, Juanita, their four children, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and his siblings: Dwight Byron, Tyrone Byron, Nadine Carr, Pandora Hemsher and Candice Strand. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Mayo Byron.

Fred requested no memorial service. Inurnment will be held in Nevada at a later date.