Oct. 14, 1946 - July 25, 2023

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. - Fred T. Pribula, 76, East Grand Forks, Minn., died Tuesday, July 25, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., Monday, July 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks.

Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Norman Funeral Home.