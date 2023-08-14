Fred C. Spencer, III, age 80, of East Grand Forks, MN passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2023 at the Valley Senior Living Center, Grand Forks.

Fred Spencer was born May 4, 1943, in Minneapolis, MN the son of Fred Calvin Jr. and Inez (Berry) Spencer. He grew up in many places including Minneapolis, Spokane, WA, Seattle, WA, Crookston, MN before moving to East Grand Forks with his parents in 1957. He graduated from Central High School, East Grand Forks in 1961. He attended the University of North Dakota for two years and then joined the workforce in the area. On December 3, 1966, he married Marsha Hodge in East Grand Forks, MN. On September 1, 1967. Fred was very lucky, that while searching for a job, he applied to an ad for a police officer and discovered his passion. He started work with the East Grand Forks Police Department where he remained until his retirement on January 31, 1998. Fred started out as a Patrol Officer and was promoted to First Detective in December of 1969. In August of 1975 he was promoted to Sergeant where he remained until his retirement. He loved fishing, going to the lake cabin on Island Lake, near Lengby, MN and his main love was playing golf. Fred always liked to have fun. He also loved to travel this great land that we live in and saw a lot of great things.

Fred is survived by son, Fred, Jr. (Lisa) Spencer of East Grand Forks; daughter, Jeanne (Scott) Peterson of Thompson, ND; grandchildren, Lindsey (Chris) Pickard of Whitefish, MT, Brandon (Rachel Rodriguez) Peterson of East Grand Forks, Brett (Haunani) Peterson of Grand Forks, Kade Spencer of Grand Forks, and Logan Spencer of East Grand Forks; great-grandchildren: Alivia and Theodore Pickard, Levi, Gage, and Parker Peterson; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marsha and sister Janet Cromwell.

Celebration of Life: 2:00 PM, Friday, August 18, 2023 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN. Memorial Service will be livestreamed on Fred’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: 1:00- 2:00 PM, on Friday, August 18, 2023 also at the funeral home.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN