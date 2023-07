May 4, 1943 - July 26, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Fred C. Spencer III, 80, East Grand Forks, Minn., died Wednesday, July 26, in Valley Sr. Living on Columbia.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Friday, August 18, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks. The service will be livestreamed on Dahl Funeral Home’s website. Inurnment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home.