April 4, 1955 - Aug. 18, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Frank Pahlen, 68, Red Lake Falls, Minn., died Friday, Aug. 18, in Altru Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls. Deacon John Bruggeman will preside. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the church. Father Bob Schreiner will preside. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, Minn.