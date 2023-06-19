Francis Glen Schneider, 88, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2023 at the Lutheran Sunset Home in Grafton, ND.

Glen was born on July 2, 1934 in Wales, ND to Peter J. and Adelinda (Metzger) Schneider. He grew up in Wales and graduated from Wales High School. He always enjoyed sharing the story that with a class of 9 and him being the only male, he was a repeat Homecoming King. After graduation he taught math at a rural Wales North Dakota school. Glen married Alyce J. Dosmann on September 22, 1953 and they had 4 children. They moved between North and South Dakota and Nebraska as he began his career with Nash Finch Company. He started as a warehouse laborer and worked his way up to management until he retired after 50 years.

Glen was a member of the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Grafton, the Elks and supported booster clubs at his children’s schools. He enjoyed vacationing at the lake, hunting, golfing with his grandchildren, working on his lawn, watching sports, especially any MN professional team. He loved playing dice and cards, usually with a side bet and going to the casino.

Glen and Alyce were married for 68 years. After Alyce had a stroke, he became her caregiver in later years. A testament to their strong bond and love is that they celebrated not only birthdays but end of life within 6 months of each other.

Glen is survived by children: Denny (Sally) Schneider and Janel Mortenson; siblings: Delores (Lorne) Eickenbrock, Annabel (Marlin) Kinze, Lorraine Imdieke and Cyrilla Shortridge; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Alyce; sons: Duane and Gerry; siblings: Evelyn Prowse and Larry Schneider; and brothers-in-law: Lyle and Kenny Dosmann.

He will be deeply missed by family and friends and remain forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank Lutheran Sunset Home and Hospice for their compassionate care. A private graveside service will be held at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery of Grafton.

An online guestbook is available at: www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com

The Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton is in charge of the arrangements.