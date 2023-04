Jan. 21, 1943 - April 19, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Frances Vetscher, 80, Cologne, Minn., died Wednesday, April 19, in her home from natural causes.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Friday, April 28, at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, Minn. A celebration of life will follow at the American Legion in Chaska. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.