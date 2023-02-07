Fr. Edward John Sherman

Fr. Edward “Ed” Sherman, 92, Catholic Priest of the Diocese of Fargo, ND, died peacefully on Saturday morning, February 4, 2023 under the wonderful care of the staff at St. Gerard’s Community of Care in Hankinson, ND.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Convent Chapel, Hankinson, ND with Bishop John T. Folda presiding. Visitation will be Friday, February 10, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at St. Francis Convent Chapel. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday morning. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood, ND, at a later date.

Edward John Sherman was born August 22, 1930 in Salem, OR, the son of William A. and Ellen K. (Lynch) Sherman. He attended grade school in Salem, OR, and Bryson, NC. The Sherman family then moved to Hankinson, ND, where Ed attended high school and graduated from St. Francis Academy. Fr. Ed felt blessed to attend the Academy, and so much appreciated the sisters, priests and coaches, along with the good people of Hankinson. He went on to college and the seminary at St. John’s University in Collegeville, MN; and seminary at Catholic University in Washington, DC. Fr. Edward Sherman was ordained a Roman Catholic priest on June 9, 1956 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fargo, ND and served as a priest for the Fargo Diocese for 66 years.

Father Edward’s first assignment was to serve the congregation as parochial vicar of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Fargo, ND. He then served as parochial vicar at St. Alphonsus, Langdon, ND. He was pastor of St. John the Baptist Church, St. John, ND, and Sacred Heart church in Hansboro, ND, then pastor of Assumption Catholic Church, Starkweather, ND, and Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Webster, ND. He was then pastor of Holy Rosary Parish, Bisbee, ND, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Rock Lake, ND, and Sacred Heart Church, Hansboro, ND. Following a year to recuperate from a heart attack, Fr. Ed was parochial vicar at St. Joseph’s in Devils Lake, ND. He then served as pastor at Sacred Heart Parish, Cando, ND, and St. Michael Indian Catholic Mission, St. Michael, ND. Upon retirement in 2008 Father had moved to Grand Forks, ND, where he helped parishes in the Diocese of Fargo, and the Diocese of Crookston, MN. He ministered to native people in Grand Forks for ten years and worked with the native people, Sioux and Metis of Belcourt, ND. He continued hospital ministry at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND and ministered to shut-ins until his health no longer allowed him.

During these years, Fr. Edward traveled, worked and studied very hard in aiding in the canonization of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, the first Native American to be recognized as a saint by the Catholic Church. He also wrote and published a book about her life. Fr. Edward was blessed to be at her canonization on October 21, 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI in Rome.

Father Ed was a very holy, humble, generous, kind, caring and spirited man. He lived what he believed and shared everything with the less fortunate.

Prior to his move to Hankinson, ND, Fr. Ed resided at St. Anne’s Living Center in Grand Forks. There, he continued to celebrate Holy Mass for the residents of St. Anne’s. He loved and admired his many close friends, Sister Rebecca, Sister Elaine, Sister Christina, Al and Kim Hager, fellow priests and many other friends and family who loved and cared for him.

Father Ed was preceded in death by his parents, His sister, Sister Ann Sherman, O.S.F., and his brother, Fr. William “Bill” Sherman, along with many friends and relatives.

Please do not send flowers. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Gerard’s Community of Care, 613 First Ave. SW, Hankinson, ND, 58041 or Saint Anne’s Guest Home, 524 N 17th St., Grand Forks, ND, 58203 Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com