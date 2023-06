A joint memorial service for Floyd R. Borchert 09/28/1924-01/09/23 and Lucille T. Borchert 07/04/1927-10/10/21 formally of Manvel and Cooperstown, ND will be held on July 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manvel, ND. The family is honoring their wish to come home to ND from Anderson, CA after their deaths. A private burial is planned. Condolences may be addressed to Randy Borchert, 3811 Country Estates Drive Cottonwood, CA 96002.