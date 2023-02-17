Florian W. Storbakken

Florian William Storbakken, 98, of Fargo, formally of Grand Forks, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by family.

Florian William Storbakken was born in Oslo, MN, the son of William and Francis (Dauksavage) Storbakken. He attended school in Oslo and enlisted in the Navy in November 1944. He proudly served his country during World War II and was honorably discharged in July 1946. While serving in the Navy, he honed his boxing skills and earned the reputation as a competitive amateur boxer.

Florian returned to the area after the war and married his lifelong dance partner, Helen Mattie Lunski. They were united in holy matrimony on November 19, 1946, at the Catholic Church in Ardoch, ND. They continued to dance through life together for 76 years. They made their home in Grand Forks, ND and raised nine children. Florian worked numerous jobs and owned and operated a Texaco gas station. After he sold the station, he went to work at the ND Mill and Elevator for 33 years before retiring in 1989.

During his years in Grand Forks, Florian was affectionately known as “Stormy” to his friends, co-workers and relatives. He acquired his nickname during his fastpitch softball days. He was an outstanding pitcher who played for over 20 years and after 10 years, came out of “retirement” and contributed to a state championship.

Florian was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandpa, and a proud godfather to his firstborn grandchild. He was strong in conviction, loyal and fair. Florian conveyed a spark about him that people gravitated to, and he enjoyed lively conversation. In his spare time, he enjoyed dancing with his wife, playing cards, gardening, and rehoming squirrels.

Survivors include his wife, Helen; eight children: Gene (Dorothy) Storbakken of Williston, ND; Joyce (Max) Long of Parker, CO; Gregory (Joan) Storbakken of Littleton, CO; Shirley Essary of West Fargo, ND; Janice (Michael) Meyer of Harrold, SD; Bradley (Shari) Storbakken of Grand Forks, ND; Marlene (Robert) Schultz of Fargo, ND, and Brian (Sandi) Storbakken of Grand Forks, ND; 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a sister Leona (Jack) Sanders. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Pamela (Randy) Aaker; a granddaughter Trisha Aaker; a son-in-law William F. Essary Jr.; brothers: Clarence, Eugene, and Wallace; sisters: Irene, Marion and Cheryl.

A private memorial service celebrating his life was held on Wednesday, February 8 followed by a burial at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Fargo on February 10.

May his memory be blessed, and his legacy of love continue.