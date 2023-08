Florence Stenehjem

Florence Elizabeth Stenehjem, 100, died peacefully on July 25th, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, August 26 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. To share memories of Florence, read the full obituary and view the service livestream, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.

