Feb. 17, 1925 - Aug. 26, 2023

OSNABROCK, N.D. - Florence Liebersbach, 98, Langdon, N.D., died Saturday, Aug. 26, in Osnabrock Community Living Center.

Visitation will start at 7 p.m., with a rosary at 7:15 p.m. and prayer service at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery in Nekoma, N.D.

Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Home.