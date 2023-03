Faye Quam passed away March 4, 2023 at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Askew Funeral Home, Cavalier, ND. Visitation will be held at the funeral home for one hour before the time of services

She is survived by 4 daughters, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, six siblings, several nieces and nephews.

