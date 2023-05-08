Obituary for Eunice Bohlman

Eunice Lee (Sannes) Bohlman passed away peacefully on May 2, 2023, at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks, ND, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Eunice was born on October 11, 1940, to Ernest & Louise Sannes of Thompson, ND, and was raised on the family farm. She attended school in Thompson, where she first met Bruce, her future husband, while a first grader. Bruce announced his intention to marry her in the 8th grade after she had baked a delicious chocolate cake for him. She was always an excellent baker and cook, as many friends and family can attest. After she and Bruce were married on August 29, 1959, at East Walle Lutheran Church, they settled in Grand Forks, ND, after some stops in Fargo, ND, Leland, MS, and Denver, CO, while Bruce was serving in the United States Air Force.

Eunice & Bruce were parents to Susan (Susie) and Erick, and also foster parents to Daniel Khanh Duong and Justin Dieu Trieu, foster children from Vietnam who are both permanent members of the family.

Eunie had a firm faith in God, a strong belief in the importance of family, and showered us all with love. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, friend and co-worker. She graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1978 and taught at Red River High School, worked as a real estate agent, and was the office manager at Bruce’s law firm. She also worked with children through the Juvenile Court system in Grand Forks. Eunie was very active in civic and church activities throughout her entire life and was a very active member of University Lutheran Church for over 50 years. She was blessed with musical talent on the piano and shared that blessing at home, church, and at Valley Memorial Home where she played for the residents for many years. Most importantly, she lovingly cared for the needs of her family.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years Bruce, daughter Susie (Bob) Griggs, grandchildren Matthew (Gabby), Lauren, and Josh, daughter-in-law Aimee Roth-Bohlman, daughter-in-law Samantha Duong and grandson Brandon Duong, foster son Justin (Pholla) Trieu and grandson Dara, brother Ardell (Elvira) Sannes, nephew Joel Sannes, brother-in-law Denis (Lynne) Bohlman, and their children Christy, Amy (Jim), and Steve Bohlman. She was preceded in death by her son Erick Bohlman, brother Lydell Sannes, foster son Daniel Duong, foster grandson Jordan Duong, and her parents Ernest & Louise Sannes.

We thank God for her life. She was a shining example of what it means to live a Christian life, as she came to serve, not to be served. May she take her place in heaven where the angels will also be thankful for her delicious chocolate cakes.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at University Lutheran Church in Grand Forks on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service in the church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be given to the University Lutheran Church Endowment.

An online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com