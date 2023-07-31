Eulalie Geer

Eualie Ann (Lee) Stong Geer was born February 5th, 1931, the 4th of 8 children born to Owen and Ethel Burkhart Stong in Cando, ND. Lee graduated from Cando High School in 1948. She married William Lawrence (Bill) Geer - the love of her life, on June 24, 1949. Lee and Bill lived in Minneapolis and moved to Larimore ND where Lee was bookkeeper for Jim Larimore Farms. They moved to Grand Forks, ND in 1962 where she began working at E.W. Brady’s Accounting and Bill opened his State Farm Insurance agency. Lee began working for the Grand Forks Herald in 1967. She was promoted to controller in 1974 - retiring in 1995. “Lee Geer is officially our chief financial officer, but she is also the Herald’s den-mother, cheerleader, counsel and conscience.” said Mike Maidenberg, publisher of the paper in 1995. Lee was an active member of the Grand Forks Kiwanis Club and several other community organizations in the greater Grand Forks region.

When not working Lee treasured spending time with her family and friends at “The Cabin” on Cass Lake in Minnesota. Lee (gram) helped every “grandchild” learn how to ski on the red skis. She would always jump into Cass Lake water exclaiming that it was GLORIOUS.

Another passion of hers was hockey, in particular the Fighting Sioux of the University of North Dakota. Lee was a voracious reader-each finished book contained her review written on its’ cover page. Lee saw much of the United States, Grand Canyon, New York City, Yellowstone, and wore a hat at the Kentucky Derby. She flew to almost every great grandchild’s birthday, traveled to London, Bahamas, Tahiti and Germany. Two of her most cherished traditions were the yearly beachcombing walks on Sanibel Island, FL. and Cabo San Lucas with her beloved, Bill.

Lee moved to Brooklyn Park, MN after Bill died in 2004. She enjoyed living close to family in The Cities until her passing.

Those left to celebrate being part of her life are her brother Ron Stong and his wife Darlene of Brooklyn Park, MN, sisters Mary Ellen Farbo and husband Denzil of Willcox, AZ , Ethel Marie Ellingson of Albany, OR. Daughter Jane and husband Mike Waite of Vancouver, WA; son Bill and wife Terri of Indianapolis, IN; and daughter Dianna and husband Robert Tidrick of Champlin, MN. The seven grandchildren and the 13 great grandchildren along with several close lifetime friends and extra bonus grandchildren were the delight of her life. The grandchildren include: Jason Geer and wife Barbara Frisco, TX; Jennifer and husband Glen Champlin of Hillsboro, OR, Melissa and husband Mike Moorman of Fishers, IN, Ashley and husband Toby Deal of Fishers, IN; Christopher Wright and wife Susan of Tigard, OR; Jesse Tidrick and wife Laura of Clear Lake, IA. and Rachel and husband Drew Higgins of Maple Grove, MN and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two infant sons, 2 brothers and 2 sisters as well as 3 brothers in law and 2 sisters in law.

Eulalie answered to many names: Mom, Gram, Gramma Lee, Lee, GiGi, Hon, Auntie Honey. She graced any room with her presence and truly made each person who she spoke to feel seen, heard and loved. Lee Geer lived a GLORIOUS life.

A Celebration of Lee Geer’s life will be held Sunday, August 6th, 2023,at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home in Osseo, MN, with viewing at 4 pm and service at 5 pm.

Burial will be at Memorial Park North Cemetery in Grand Forks, ND on Monday, August 7th, 2023, at 3:30 pm with service at the grave site by niece Jody Gunn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ALS Foundation https://donate.als.org/fundraiser/4825903