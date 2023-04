June 25, 1931 - April 26, 2023

WARREN, Minn. - Ethel Thorlacius, 91, Stephen, Minn., died Wednesday, April 26, in North Star Manor.

Visitation will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, April 30, at First Lutheran Church in Stephen. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, May 1, at the church. Interment will be in Stephen City Cemetery.

Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home.