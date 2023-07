Jan. 5, 1924 - June 30, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Esther Metzger, 99, Fargo, N.D., died Friday, June 30, in Bethany on University.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., with a memorial Mass at 2 p.m., Friday July 7, at Nativity Catholic Church in Fargo. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel, N.D.

Arrangements by Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo.