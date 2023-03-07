99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ernest “Ernie” A. Rud

Published March 07, 2023 09:31 AM

Ernie, age 81, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023. He was born on April  14, 1941, in Warren, MN; son of Carl & Clara Rud. He was raised in Middle  Rive, MN, and later moved to Grand Forks, ND, in 1962.

He worked as a truck driver most of his life for various employers in the  Grand Forks area. His favorite pastime was going to the “office” to play  cards at the VFW. He also enjoyed camping and watching boxing.

In December of 1967, Ernie married Nancy Hoffland. They had one daughter,  Sherri. On September 1, 1979, Ernie married Joyce (Passa) Gerstenberg, the  love of his life. Together, they had one son, Joseph.

He is survived by his loving & devoted wife, Joyce, of 43 years; his  daughter, Sherri, his son, Joseph, his stepdaughter, Gina (Gerstenberg)  Adams, and stepson, Thomas Gerstenberg Jr.; 4 granddaughters; Jessica,  Brianna, Madelyn, & Isabel and 1 great granddaughter; Elkie. He was  preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Jenny, Clarinda, Christine,  Clarice and Carol; his brothers Carl Jr., LeRoy, Arthur and Kenneth.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

An online register book may be signed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com 

