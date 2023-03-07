Ernest “Ernie” A. Rud

Ernie, age 81, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023. He was born on April 14, 1941, in Warren, MN; son of Carl & Clara Rud. He was raised in Middle Rive, MN, and later moved to Grand Forks, ND, in 1962.

He worked as a truck driver most of his life for various employers in the Grand Forks area. His favorite pastime was going to the “office” to play cards at the VFW. He also enjoyed camping and watching boxing.

In December of 1967, Ernie married Nancy Hoffland. They had one daughter, Sherri. On September 1, 1979, Ernie married Joyce (Passa) Gerstenberg, the love of his life. Together, they had one son, Joseph.

He is survived by his loving & devoted wife, Joyce, of 43 years; his daughter, Sherri, his son, Joseph, his stepdaughter, Gina (Gerstenberg) Adams, and stepson, Thomas Gerstenberg Jr.; 4 granddaughters; Jessica, Brianna, Madelyn, & Isabel and 1 great granddaughter; Elkie. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Jenny, Clarinda, Christine, Clarice and Carol; his brothers Carl Jr., LeRoy, Arthur and Kenneth.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

