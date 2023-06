May 26, 1978 - June 24, 2023

ADA, Minn. - Erica Kritzberger, 45, Ada, Minn., died Saturday, June 24, in her home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Friday, June 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ada. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hillsboro, N.D. Interment will be in Caledonia (N.D.) City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Homes in Ada & Halstad, Minn.