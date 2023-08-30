SEATTLE, WA- Eric Halverson, 29, of Bremerton, WA, formerly of Grand Forks, ND passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 with his family and friends by his side, at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, WA, from severe head injuries suffered due to a motorcycle accident.

Eric Leslie Halverson was born July 27,1994 in Grand Forks, ND to Darwin and Susan (Richardson) Halverson.

Eric grew up and attended schools in Grand Forks and graduated at Finley/Sharon High School in 2012. While growing up in North Dakota Eric participated in Boy Scouts, football, track and BMX racing which he loved. He worked as a lifeguard and for a time at both ND Mill and Lawn King in Grand Forks. He also very much enjoyed his times hunting and fishing with his dad.

In 2017 Eric moved to Bremerton, WA where he would meet Bob and Helen McConkey, owners of Float Services NW, who would become like family to him. While employed at Float Services Eric discovered his love of diving. He began scuba diving, eventually becoming a master diver and certified cave diver. Eric took great pride in the many docks he built, even building a boathouse for the Navy. He also enjoyed hiking, underwater photography and all of the many awesome, beautiful diving experiences he had.

Eric loved his life in Bremerton where he met many new friends as well as his diving family, but the closest relationship he made was his belief and trust in God.

Eric will be greatly loved and forever missed by his family and the many friends he made throughout his journey in life.

Eric is survived by his parents, Darwin and Susan of Grand Forks; brother Kyle Richardson; sisters Rachael Richardson and Shelby Halverson, all of Grand Forks; grandfather Les Halverson, Crookston, MN; five nephews; three nieces; several aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his Bremerton family Bob and Helen McConkey and best friend Cameron Cook.

Eric is preceded in death by his grandparents Evelyn Halverson; James and Margaret Richardson; uncle Joseph (Sonny) Richardson and cousin James M. Richardson Jr.

Funeral Services for Eric will be Saturday, September 9, 2023, 1:00 pm, with visitation for one hour prior to service, at Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND