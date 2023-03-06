Elton O. Magnus

Elton Oscar Magnus, 85, passed away on March 2, 2023 in Aneta, ND. Elton was born July 26, 1937 on the family farm in Adler Township, Nelson County, Petersburg, ND. He lived on the farm his entire life before moving to the Aneta Parkview Health Center in May, 2022. Elton graduated from Petersburg High School in 1955. On October 23, 1956, he married Yvonne Stavig. Together, Elton & Yvonne raised four children, Greg, who passed away at the age of three, Loren, Jeanine, and Doug. Elton & Yvonne celebrated 59 years of marriage until her passing in 2015. In 1982 Elton became a licensed auctioneer and with his wife Yvonne by his side as clerk, he began his career with Magnus Auction Service until his retirement in 2019. Elton auctioned for 37 years, and he enjoyed being an auctioneer very much. It was the perfect profession for Elton! Auctioneering gave him the opportunity to talk, socialize, visit friends, and meet new acquaintances. He volunteered his voice and personality to auction at many charity events. He announced countless parades, including the Stump Lake Village’s Threshing Bee in Nelson County on Labor Day weekend. Elton was a charter member of the Petersburg Curling Club with “30 years on the ice”. When his curling days ended, Elton picked up a golf club and joined the Michigan Duffers Club! He really enjoyed the game, and men’s night in Michigan! It gave him another opportunity to socialize with all his friends. Elton’s other hobbies included playing cards and watching old westerns on TV. Elton loved animals! He raised quarter horses with his boys, and it was a family hobby to show quarter horses at local horse shows and enjoy trail rides with other family members and friends. Elton could name every horse (work or pleasure) that ever lived on the farm. And let us not forget the challenge, excitement, and frustration when “his horse” didn’t win a horse race! In more recent years, Elton enjoyed attending horse races with his entire family, passing down his wisdom on how to pick the winning horse! Dogs: If it’s true that a “dog is a man’s best friend” - then he enjoyed the company of many-a-best friend. Elton was honored to serve as Alder Township’s Supervisor for 35 years. Elton was a member and served on the church council(s) for both Lom Lutheran Church and Petersburg Lutheran Church. The upkeep, love and care for the Lom cemetery was very important to Elton. He took considerable care to tend to his loved ones, and the loved ones of others; he mowed the cemetery diligently and with great empathy.

Elton is survived by his son, Loren (Julie) Magnus, Niagara, ND; daughter, Jeanine (Russ) Brown, Colgate, ND; son, Douglas (Julie) Magnus, Billings, MT. 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren: Kyle (Jamie) Magnus, Danica and Hannah, Niagara, ND; Cassie (Garriet) Gestson, Kenzie and Khloe, Petersburg, ND; Craig (Taylor) Magnus, Isla and Elise, Albany, MN; Chelsea Brown, Fargo, ND; Caitlin (Justin) Killoran, BriElle, Emercyn, Ava and Spencer, Buffalo, ND; Christine (Andrew) Hemmah, Leif, Elsie and Holt, Colgate, ND; Austin Brown and Micayla Brown, Fargo, ND and Kacie Gesellchen and Abigayle Magnus, Billings, MT. 1 sister, Shirley Ann Young of Leeds, ND; a sister-in-law, Mavis Magnus of Fargo, ND; and several nieces & nephews.

Elton was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne; his son, Greg; his parents, Oscar and Katherine Magnus; his brother, Neil Magnus; his brother-in-law, Allan Young; and many, many friends.

Elton’s family would like to thank everyone at the Aneta Parkview Nursing Home and Hospice of the Red River Valley for taking such wonderful care and showing compassion and love to our Dad. Dad is at peace now in heaven, and there are so many people who have passed before him - that are delighted he is there! ‘God be with you ‘till we meet again’

The Funeral Service will be held at Petersburg Lutheran Church, Petersburg, ND, on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the spring at the Lom Cemetery, rural Niagara, ND. Visitation will be held at the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND, on Thursday, beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com