Ellis Larson, age 84 of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, passed away on July 22, 2023 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Ellis Lloyd Larson was born on August 27, 1938 in Grand Forks, ND, to Emil & Lillian (Kucera) Larson. Ellis’s family lived north of East Grand Forks, where he attended country school. They moved to East Grand Forks when Ellis was young, and he graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School.

Ellis moved to California with his sister, Loal, and then to Seattle, helping her to raise her kids.

He enlisted in the US Navy where he served for 4 years and was stationed in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1963 and moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan with his sister Loal, nephew Tom, and his brothers, Marvin and Levoy. There Ellis worked for a contractor, as well as the City of Ann Arbor.

Ellis met Linda Peterson when he was living in Ann Arbor. They both grew up in East Grand Forks and formed a strong bond. On July 2, 1967, Ellis & Linda were united in marriage at Augustana Lutheran Church (where they were both baptized and confirmed as kids). They lived in Ann Arbor together for 8 years before moving back to East Grand Forks, where they have lived since.

Ellis was a building inspector and assessor for the City of East Grand Forks, as well as a bus driver for EGF Public Schools and Dietrich Bus Service. He retired after 23 years in service of the North Dakota Air National Guard, where he worked in the Chaplain’s office as an assistant.

Ellis was active in the community. He was a part of the Optimist Club, the Rotary Club, the American Legion, VFW, Eagles, and the DAV. He liked to sing and was a participant in a barber shop chorus. He was also active in church; Ellis & Linda were charter members of the Family of God Lutheran Church.

Ellis loved doing things with his family, whether it was driving kids around to various sporting events or just being there for support. He also loved to go deer and bird hunting. Most of all, Ellis loved fishing with his kids and grandkids, earning the title of the “best grandpa in the whole world!”

Ellis overcame COVID, pneumonia, and other infections in the last year and remained optimistic. Even in his last days, visitors holding his hand would comment on how strong his grip was.

Ellis was preceded in death by his parents, Emil & Lillian; siblings, Ervin (Rose) Larson, Marvin Larson, Loal (Lyle) Skjei, and Linda Larson.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Nathan (LeAnn) Larson of Chassell, MI, Kate (Brock) Goldade of Thompson, ND; grandchildren, Madalyn, Nolan and Cameron Larson, Hudson, Lucas and Evelyn Goldade; siblings, Clinton Larson of Fargo, ND, and Levoy (Jan) Larson of Ann Arbor, MI; sister-in-law, Linda Larson of Ann Arbor, MI; and many nieces & nephews.

VISITATION: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, with PRAYER SERVICE at 6:30 PM, Thursday, July 27th, 2023 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

FUNERAL: 11:00 AM on Friday, July 28th, 2023 at Family of God Lutheran Church, 327 5th Ave. SE, East Grand Forks, MN, with a Visitation one hour prior to the service. Funeral will be Livestreamed on Ellis’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN will follow with Military Honors provided by the US Navy along with the EGF American Legion Post 157 and VFW Post 3817.

