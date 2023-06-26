Oct. 28, 1931 - June 17, 2023

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. - Elizabeth “Liz” Knox, 91, Park Rapids, Minn., died Saturday, June 17, in Cstal Brook Senior Living.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service and time of sharing at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 6, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, Minn. The prayer service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Friday, July 7, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston. Monsignor David Baumgartner will preside. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Crookston.

Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home.