Elizabeth “Betty” Wheeler, age 76, resident of Lakota, ND, died Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the NCHS Care Center in McVille, ND.

Elizabeth Jean Leiphon was born February 20, 1947 in Devils Lake, ND, the daughter of Paul and Magdalena (Rombs) Leiphon. She was raised on a farm near Crary, ND, and attended school at Crary. She then attended St. Mary’s Academy in Devils Lake, graduating in 1965. Upon graduation, she lived in Devils Lake and worked at Montgomery Wards. Betty married Roger Wheeler on November 23, 1968 in Devils Lake. They lived in Lakota, where Betty provided daycare in her home. She then became a Para Educator in the Lakota Public School system. She worked there for many years until her retirement. Betty enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her beautiful flower gardens. She was also an exceptional cook and baker.

Betty will be deeply missed by her husband, Roger; 2 daughters, Camille (Mike) Haugland & their children, Erin (Jayden) Rollness & their children, Jett, Brynn & Rorie; Cole (Breanna) Haugland & their children, Bennett & Graham; and Eric (Raevyn) Haugland & their children, Hudson & Sydney; Kim (Scott) Nash & their children, Mara & Emma; 6 siblings, Joe (Donna) Leiphon, Eugene (Mary Ellen) Leiphon, Alex (Theresa) Leiphon, Mary Walters, Angie (Mark) Kitsch, and Fran (Kim) Leiphon; brother & sister-in-law, Ron & Peggy Wheeler and their daughter, Krystal (David) Dennis and their son, Lucas; and also many nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene Leiphon; and grandson, Caleb Nash.

The Funeral Mass for Betty will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Lakota, ND, on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Lakota Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota on Thursday, beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary & Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the Church on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. The Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com