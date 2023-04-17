Elaine Sundberg

Elaine (Brown) Sundberg, 94, passed away peacefully at the Edgewood Senior Living Center in the arms of her heavenly father on April 14, 2023. Her family and friends will miss her dearly.

Elaine was born April 04,1929 to Sylvester and Della Brown on a farm in Perry Township near Nekoma North Dakota.

Elaine graduated from Nekoma Public High School in 1947 then attended Aakers Business College in Grand Forks, ND.

Elaine was joined in marriage with Alvin Sundberg of Loma, ND at Crookston, MN on May 20, 1948. They made their home in Nekoma, ND until 1990 when Alvin’s poor health caused them to move to East Grand Forks MN. Elaine moved to the Parkwood Senior Living Center, Grand Forks ND in 2016.

Elaine was a loving mother of five and a hardworking woman who helped her husband with the family farm, operating a café and worked for JC Penney Co. as a bookkeeper in Langdon, ND retiring after work there for 25 years.

Elaine was active in the Nekoma Lutheran Church and the Family of God Church in East Grand Forks. She was an excellent singer. She sang in the Choir, for funerals and other organizations.

Elaine also enjoyed working on her artistic skills in painting classes at the Grand Forks Senior Center. Elaine was an excellent cook and baker and was known for “Elaines Doughnuts” at the church activities.

Elaine is survived by five children Richard (Holly) Sundberg, Harwood, ND. Sharon (Gary) French, Blaine, MN. Debra (Allen) Geisen, Bismarck, ND. Pamela (Jeff) Sponsler, Chico, CA. Mike Sundberg and Pam, East Grand Forks, MN. She is also survived by eight Grandchildren, eight Great Grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Alvin, parents Sylvester and Della Brown an infant sister Baby Brown and sister Sylvia Regan.

Funeral services for Elaine will be held at the Family of God Church, 327 5th Ave. SE, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Visitation will start at 10:00am. Funeral Services starting at 11:00am. Any Memorials may be made out to Hospice of the Red River Valley. An online register book may be signed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com