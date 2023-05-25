Elaine M. ‘Tootie” Fisk

Elaine “Tootie” Fisk, age 94, resident of Lakota, ND, died Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Elaine Mae Nelson was born February 11, 1929 in McVille, ND, the daughter of Edwin and Mabel (Bakke) Nelson. She was raised in Williams Township of Nelson County, near Mapes, ND. Elaine graduated from Lakota High School in 1946, then attended Aaker’s Business College. She was married to Leonard Fisk, they divorced in 1988. Elaine worked various jobs over the years, but was most proud of her career at Nelson County Social Services for 20 years. Her family and her faith were the most important parts of her life. She was an active member of Lakota Lutheran Church.

Elaine will be deeply missed by her 5 children, Don (Sue) Fisk of Grand Forks, ND, Pam (Larry) Mason of Amarillo, TX, Sheila Fisk of Lakota, Rod (Cathy) Fisk of Michigan, ND, and Larry (Carrie) Fisk of Grand Forks, ND; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Earl Nelson and Maynard Nelson; and a granddaughter, Heather Brooks.

The Memorial Service for Elaine will be held at the Lakota Lutheran Church, Lakota, ND, on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Lakota Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday for one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Lakota Lutheran Church, the Lakota City Library, or the Lakota Cemetery. The Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND

