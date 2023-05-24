Edward Patrick “Pat” Gamache, 86, of Apache Junction, AZ, died May 19, 2023 surrounded by his family from across the country. Pat was born March 17, 1937 in Langdon, ND to Marie Neilsen and Arthur Gamache. Pat attended school in Olga, ND and went to work for area farmers at the age of 13.

Pat entered the Army and served in Germany from 1955-1958 as a Corporal in the 11th Airborne Division as a Paratrooper and ambulance driver. After his service, Pat came to Grand Forks and married Judith Sundeen at St. Mary’s Church in 1959. They made their home in East Grand Forks where they raised their family. He started and operated 3 Star Electric in Grand Forks for 35 years before moving to Oregon for five years until his retirement. Pat and Judy spent the next years splitting time between Minnesota and Arizona until moving permanently to Arizona in 2012. Pat continued to work throughout his retirement during harvest for Useldinger Farms.

Pat was a lifelong member of the VFW, American Legion, Eagles, and the KC and was a member of the Home Builders and IBEW Local 48, and Sacred Heart Church.

Pat is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy; children Doug (Jayne) Gamache, Brenda (Randy) Enright, Connie (Mike) Carter, Renata Bard, Wayne (Mona) Gamache; grandchildren Dana (Damon) Nordahl, Carrie (Mike) Zavoral, Jonathan Enright, Christopher (Adrianne) Gamache, Patrick (Carrie) Gamache, Bobbie Briss, Nathan Bard; great-grandchildren Hunter and Bailey Nordahl, Ella, Lily, and Ivy Zavoral, Wesley Gamache, Lucas Briss; sister Marilyn Carl, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, eleven siblings, and one great-granddaughter Harper Jo Gamache.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Red River Valley.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Pat’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: One hour prior to Mass at the church

BURIAL: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN at a later date.

MILITARY HONORS: Will be rendered at the Church following the Funeral and will be provided by the East Grand Forks American Legion Post #157, VFW Post #3817, and the MN National Guard

