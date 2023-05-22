March 17, 1937 - May 19, 2023

GILBERT, Ariz. - Edward “Pat” Gamache, 86, Apache Junction, Ariz., died Friday, May 19, in Hospice of the Valley-Lund Home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, Minn. The Mass will be livestreamed on Dahl Funeral Home’s website. Interment will be at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home.