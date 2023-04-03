May 15, 1931 - April 2, 2023

HILLSBORO, N.D. - Edward A. Adams Sr., 91, Grand Forks, N.D., died Sunday, April 2, in Sanford Hillsboro Care Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a vigil at 7 p.m., Sunday, April 9, at Norman Funeral Chapel in Grand Forks. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Monday, April 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Burial will be in the spring in Calvary North Cemetery in Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Norman Funeral Home.