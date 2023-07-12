Edith Sellheim, 85, of Fargo, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Elim Care Center in Fargo, ND.

Edith Evelyn McDaniel was born November 27, 1937, at Munich, ND, daughter of Ivan and Evelyn (Weiner) McDaniel. She was raised in the Nekoma and Langdon, ND areas, graduating from the Nekoma High School. She then attended Mayville State Teacher’s College graduating with a teaching certificate and taught in several one room schools. Edith married Robert Sellheim on August 25, 1957, at Nekoma. The couple moved to the Minneapolis area in 1961 and then to Fargo in 1977 to be closer to family. They also spent time in Brainerd, MN and Detroit Lakes, MN before finally settling back in Fargo, ND in 2004. She was employed for a time as a clerk, cashier and manager with Holiday Grocery and Gas Station. Her favorite pastime and a special love in her life was caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was referred to fondly as Grandma Honey by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by sons: Kevin (Barb) Sellheim of Mesquite, NV, and Keith (Onalee) Sellheim of Detroit Lakes, MN; grandchildren: Ryan (Jerilyn) Sellheim, Jennifer (Steve) Spelshaus, Tiffany (Ben) Pankow, Natasha (Swayze) Henry; great-grandchildren: Brennan and Aubrey Sellheim, Gracie and Austin Spelshaus, Skylar and Nora Pankow, and Avery Henry.

Edith was preceded in death by: her parents; husband: Robert; son: Kurt Sellheim; an infant daughter; brothers: Richard McDaniel and Duane McDaniel; a sister: Shirley Vejtasa and 2 infant brothers. Burial: later in West Adams Cemetery, rural Adams, ND. Memorials are preferred to Hospice of the Red River Valley. West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center westfuneralhome.com