Aug. 30, 1926 - May 10, 2023

PARK RIVER, N.D. - Edith Drevecky, 96, Adams, N.D., died Wednesday, May 10, in Good Samaritan Center.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 15, at Adams (N.D.) Mountain Lutheran Church. Interment will be in East Adams Cemetery near Adams.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home.