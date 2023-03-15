June 22, 1952 - March 13, 2023

CROOKSTON, Minn. - Dwight Bruggeman, 70, Thief River Falls, Minn., died Monday, March 13, in Villa St Vincent.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., with a prayer service at 5 p.m., Sunday, March 19, at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls. Visitation will continue from 12:30-1:30 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m., Monday, March 20, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thief River Falls. Father Rick Lambert will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Brooks, Minn. Military honors will be provided by the VFW Post 2793, American Legion Post 117 and Minnesota Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service.