Duane Lee Marynik, 69, Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Grand Forks, ND passed away Wednesday July 12, 2023 at home.

Duane (Dewey) was born March 2, 1954 in Grand Forks, the son of Frank and Nettie (Lunski) Marynik. He was raised and educated in Grand Forks and graduated from Central High School in 1972.

He married Debra (Horn) Chapman on October 24, 1981 in Grand Forks. Together they raised 3 kids and were married almost 42 years. Dewey enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending as many of his grand kid’s activities as he could and his many years of trucking.

He is survived by his wife Deb and their children Mandy (Arron) Harlow, Brian (Jesi) Marynik and David Marynik. Grandchildren Parker Carlson (Lindsay Merchant) Chase, Devin, Ethan, Feebe and Sawyer Harlow. Jaye Pyatte, Bryanna (Terry) Lee, Matthew (Lexy) Pyatte, Holly, Harley and Khloe Marynik and Carter Curry. Great grandchildren Paislee and Kennedy Carlson, Rylee Merchant, Charlie, David, Christopher, Austin Pyatte, Tayah, Jett, Bruce, Kameryn Lee, Allison and Adelynn Pyatte. Mother in law Betsy Horn, brother Henry (Gloria) Marynik and several nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, brother Joe, father and mother in law Hanzy and Isabell Horn, Kevin Chapman and great grandson Kholsten Harlow.

The family asks any memorials be sent to 1012 19th Ave S, Grand Forks to help cover costs of arrangements.

A memorial will be announced for Spring 2024, in Grand Forks, at a later date.