Duane Barker, age 92, passed away at his home at the Silver Spring Retirement Center in Green Valley, Arizona August 29, 2022. Formerly of Sarles, ND, Dale Duane Barker was born to Lloyd and Esther (Jenson) Barker May 13,1930 on the family farm at Sarles. He graduated in 1948 from Sarles High School and attended Hanson Diesel in Fargo. In 1951, Duane married Norma Bassingthwaite. They raised three children Jacque, Tom and Dave. Duane farmed with his father until his father passed away in 1955. He remained on the farm spending winters in Texas and Arizona and took off his last crop in 1988. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Devils Lake, where he spent his summers doing parttime farm work and hauling machinery. He and Norma eventually settled in Apache Junction, AZ where they enjoyed the warm weather and desert living, spending many hours taking in the sights and activities the southwest had to offer. Cocktail hours with neighborhood friends and occasional family visits also filled their peaceful days. Norma was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and they moved to Green Valley, AZ to be closer to Norma’s sister Karen. As her condition progressed, they moved across the street to an all-inclusive retirement facility. Norma passed away in 2017. Duane remained in Green Valley until his passing.

Duane told many entertaining stories of local ND characters and stories of the old days. He had a remarkable memory and talked of the neighboring families and their farms and the people of Sarles like it was yesterday. He had the sarcastic Barker sense of humor and was not impressed after all the years of picking rock in his fields west of Sarles that he was now forced to spend money on an engraved rock!

He will be missed by his caregivers, friends and family.

Duane is survived by his brother Larry (Maureen) of Grand Forks, ND, children Jacque (Terry) Moore, Mayville, ND and Tom (Ellan), Vail AZ, daughter-in-law Faye Barker of Washington state, 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Duane was preceded in death by Norma, his wife of 65 years, sister Carol Jean Lien, brother Jim, son Dave, grandson Matthew and great-grandson Terryn.

A celebration of life will be held at the Legion Hall in Sarles on July 15 (their 72nd anniversary) at 2:00 p.m.