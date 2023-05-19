Duane Babinski

Duane E. Babinski, 83, of Sequim, Washington, passed away on January 10, 2023 in Avamere Rehabilitation of Sequim after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was under the care of Hospice, as well as Avamere Rehabilitation.

Duane was the son of Florian and Cecelia (Gudajtes) Babinski of Warsaw, North Dakota. He was a 1957 graduate of Minto High School. He retired from the US. Air Force after serving for 20 years at Air Bases in Texas, Florida, New Mexico, Idaho, California, Germany, Guam, and Thailand (during the Vietnam War). After his retirement from the Air Force, he was employed with General Telephone and Verizon in the Los Angeles, California area for approximately 30 years. After Duane retired from Verizon he moved to Sequim, Washington, where he resided for 15 years.

Duane was an excellent amateur photographer. His home was full of fantastic photos, each with its own story. He gifted a number of framed photos to friends and relatives. He also was very involved with automobiles. He and two friends built a race car that they would race (for time) at tracks in the Washington area. He was a fan of Nascar and other sports such as football and basketball.

Duane is survived by his brothers, Virgil and Gary (Linda), his nephew Jeffrey (Tricia) Babinski, his niece Carrie Babinski, step nephews Todd (Mary) Morgan and Rilie (Ashley) Morgan.

Duane was proceeded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Ruth (Thompson) Babinski.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Warsaw, North Dakota. Visitation will be one hour before the service. The interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Stanislaus Cemetery Fund.