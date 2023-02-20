Drusilla Kay Keating (Dee) passed away on February 15, 2023, at Altru Hospital surrounded by family.

Dee was born on February 24, 1945 in Seattle, Washington. She spent most of her life in North Dakota.

In 2014, she moved to Grand Forks to be near her children. Dee’s final residence was at Tufte Manor where she made many friends that she enjoyed visiting on a daily basis. She was a loving mother who raised four amazing sons, as well as a military wife who spent a lot of time traveling to Florida, Guam and many other places.

Dee loved crocheting. She spent thousands of hours throughout her life making anything she could think of from doilies to blankets, purses, to slippers, no matter what you asked Dee to make, she could make it. She blessed so many friends, family and even strangers with the things she made. Dee also loved playing bingo and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. But most of all, she truly enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Dee was one of the most kind-hearted souls who always put others before herself. She will be greatly missed.

Dee is preceded in death by her mother, Marion Olson, Sister Beverly Kasprick, her life partner Richard Hamilton, her son Russell Dean Brummond, her grandson, Russell James Brummond and her husbands.

She is survived by her three sons Richard (Brenda) Brummond, Todd (Brenda) Winters, and Scott Winters; siblings: Sharon Olson, Robert (Lynnette) Olson, Chris (Faith) Olson; grandchildren: Morgan Brummond, Sam, James, Brandie, Sean, Desirae, Candace, Lauren, Hannah and Julian; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the start of the service.

An online register book may be signed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com